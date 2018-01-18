Borussia Dortmund Name Price Arsenal Must Pay for Aubameyang & Enquire About Separate Giroud Deal

By 90Min
January 18, 2018

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly named the price that Arsenal must pay for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and are also apparently interested in signing Gunners forward Olivier Giroud as a replacement for the Gabon star, although any deals would not be linked.

Arsenal are heavily tipped to successfully sign Aubameyang this month as a replacement for the departing Alexis Sanchez, but a report from Kicker has claimed Dortmund, who are open to selling after recent disciplinary issues, will ask for nothing less than €70m (£62m).

According to French outlet RMC, Dortmund have enquired about signing Giroud, even opening negotiations with the Premier League side over the 31-year-old.

Despite previous suggestions of a possible part exchange deal, it is made clear by RMC that Dortmund want Aubameyang and Giroud to be kept as separate deals. That is seemingly because the German club has more than one possible target in mind and don't want to have their options closed by having an Arsenal player wrapped up in the Aubameyang sale.

The aforementioned report from Kicker notes that Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi and Russian international Fyodor Smolov are other targets they could also pursue.

Giroud, who joined Arsenal after winning the Ligue 1 title with surprise champions Montpellier in 2012/13, was close to leaving the club last summer. He was heavily linked with both Everton and Marseille, but it was actually Dortmund who were closest to signing him.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The player said in December that he stayed at the Emirates Stadium in the end because of a lack of agreeable opportunities. But it was reported at the time that a move to Dortmund was in the pipeline and only fell through because Aubameyang didn't move as expected.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters