Borussia Dortmund Name Price Arsenal Must Pay for Aubameyang & Enquire About Separate Giroud Deal

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly named the price that Arsenal must pay for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and are also apparently interested in signing Gunners forward Olivier Giroud as a replacement for the Gabon star, although any deals would not be linked.

Arsenal are heavily tipped to successfully sign Aubameyang this month as a replacement for the departing Alexis Sanchez, but a report from Kicker has claimed Dortmund, who are open to selling after recent disciplinary issues, will ask for nothing less than €70m (£62m).

According to French outlet RMC, Dortmund have enquired about signing Giroud, even opening negotiations with the Premier League side over the 31-year-old.

Despite previous suggestions of a possible part exchange deal, it is made clear by RMC that Dortmund want Aubameyang and Giroud to be kept as separate deals. That is seemingly because the German club has more than one possible target in mind and don't want to have their options closed by having an Arsenal player wrapped up in the Aubameyang sale.

The aforementioned report from Kicker notes that Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi and Russian international Fyodor Smolov are other targets they could also pursue.

Giroud, who joined Arsenal after winning the Ligue 1 title with surprise champions Montpellier in 2012/13, was close to leaving the club last summer. He was heavily linked with both Everton and Marseille, but it was actually Dortmund who were closest to signing him.

The player said in December that he stayed at the Emirates Stadium in the end because of a lack of agreeable opportunities. But it was reported at the time that a move to Dortmund was in the pipeline and only fell through because Aubameyang didn't move as expected.