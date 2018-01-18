Brazilian Kenedy's Sublime 'Flip-Flap' Leaves Chelsea Captain Astonished

Premier League champions Chelsea eventually came through their FA Cup 3rd Round replay with Championship side Norwich City on penalties. Brazilian Kenedy's flip-flap through the legs of Canaries' captain Ivo Pinto was one memorable piece of skill in a dramatic cup tie, but a less than inspiring performance by the west London club.

Reported by Give Me Sport, Blue's manager Antonio Conte made numerous changes to the starting line up at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night and with the first team regulars recently finding goals difficult to come by the fringe players were given their opportunity to shine. However, the overall team performance highlighted that few proved they deserved a regular starting place in the Italian's side.

Nevertheless, the real highlight was Kenedy's magnificent piece of skill towards the end of the first half; collecting the ball on the touchline near the teams' technical areas, the young Brazilian enticed Norwich City's skipper Pinto to make a challenge and with the grace of a dancer cheekily flicked the ball through the Spanish defender's legs before being fouled.

The reaction at Stamford Bridge was incredible. While the home supporters enjoyed the fabulous touch of class, so did many on the Chelsea bench too; particularly club captain Gary Cahill who gasped in bewilderment at what he had just witnessed. Watching football fans could not resist tweeting their reaction to the skipper's astonishment:

It certainly wasn't a performance by the Premier League champions that will be long remembered, but they found a way in the end when Eden Hazard calmly converted the decisive penalty in the shoot out that sees the Blues progress to face Newcastle United at home in the 4th round.

Nevertheless, Kenedy's piece of skill will no doubt get plenty of coverage and was a real highlight that all supporters - regardless of your allegiance - will enjoy watching repeatedly.