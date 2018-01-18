Andy Carroll's move to Chelsea - if that was ever on the cards - appears to have been scuppered by an ankle injury, per The Sun.

The West Ham forward was reported as being a target for the Premier League champions this month. But, much to the delight of most Blues fans, the Englishman has been ruled out for a month to six weeks, following a scan on Thursday.

Said scan revealed an ankle problem, which the Hammers hope won't require surgery, as it could leave the player sidelined for up to four months.

Several sources claimed the 29-year-old was a chief target for Chelsea, who were yet to submit a formal bid. According to the reports, the Blues had initially approached their London counterparts with the offer of a loan deal, but that was turned down as West Ham were only keen on a permanent transfer.

The Hammers were also hoping to take Michy Batshuayi on loan for the rest of the season. David Moyes was in attendance during Chelsea's third-round FA Cup replay against Norwich at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night to watch the Belgian, who scored the first goal of the contest.

Carroll, meanwhile, had been unable to train these last few days and underwent a scan on Thursday, with possible suspicions over him absenting himself from training on purpose given Chelsea's reported interest.

He is said to be in very low spirits after suffering yet another setback in his career, which has been constantly hampered by injury.

The Blues have since been linked with former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko, who is now playing his football with AS Roma.