Andy Carroll Ruled Out a Month, Potential Chelsea Transfer in Jeopardy

Carroll injured his ankle and would be damaged goods if any club is to come knocking on West Ham's door this month.

By 90Min
January 18, 2018

Andy Carroll's move to Chelsea - if that was ever on the cards - appears to have been scuppered by an ankle injury, per The Sun.

The West Ham forward was reported as being a target for the Premier League champions this month. But, much to the delight of most Blues fans, the Englishman has been ruled out for a month to six weeks, following a scan on Thursday.

Said scan revealed an ankle problem, which the Hammers hope won't require surgery, as it could leave the player sidelined for up to four months.

Several sources claimed the 29-year-old was a chief target for Chelsea, who were yet to submit a formal bid. According to the reports, the Blues had initially approached their London counterparts with the offer of a loan deal, but that was turned down as West Ham were only keen on a permanent transfer.

The Hammers were also hoping to take Michy Batshuayi on loan for the rest of the season. David Moyes was in attendance during Chelsea's third-round FA Cup replay against Norwich at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night to watch the Belgian, who scored the first goal of the contest.

Carroll, meanwhile, had been unable to train these last few days and underwent a scan on Thursday, with possible suspicions over him absenting himself from training on purpose given Chelsea's reported interest.

He is said to be in very low spirits after suffering yet another setback in his career, which has been constantly hampered by injury.

The Blues have since been linked with former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko, who is now playing his football with AS Roma.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters