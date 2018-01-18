Report: Chelsea Looks at Peter Crouch for Shocking January Transfer

Chelsea's woes in the attack have the club looking at unexpected set of targets.

By 90Min
January 18, 2018

Premier League champions Chelsea have made a surprise inquiry for Stoke City's 36-year-old target man Peter Crouch as in a desperate attempt to solve their problems in the final third.

According to the Telegraph, the Blues have made "inquiries" (yes, plural) about the 6'7" striker as they scour the globe for back up for their under-performing star striker Alvaro Morata.

With Morata's understudy Michy Batshuayi finding life in front of goal even harder and seemingly on his way out of the club, Chelsea now look to have turned their attentions to Crouch.

Just this morning, Premier League fans were left shocked as the Blues were reportedly interested in a sensational swoop for West Ham United's Andy Carroll but now that he has been ruled out through injury, they seem to have quickly found a possible replacement.

In recent weeks, Chelsea have pursued a Premier League proven striker with target man qualities but any deal for Crouch is likely to just be a temporary loan deal.

Crouch - who turns 37 this month - only signed a one-year contract extension with the Potters in November, so any deal to lure him away from the Bet 356 Stadium could prove problematic.

With Stoke's recent relegation troubles and manager Mark Hughes' sacking, Crouch has returned to the first-team and proved his use in front of goal, notching three goals and two assists this term.

