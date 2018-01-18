Erik Durm Set for Another Lengthy Spell Out Injured After Suffering Torn Ankle Ligaments

Borussia Dortmund full-back Erik Durm is out injured again after rupturing ligaments in his ankle - just days after returning to the first-team squad.

The Bundesliga club took to social media to confirm the player sustained the injury in Wednesday afternoon's training session.

Durm has been plagued with injuries all season and hasn't made a single appearance after undergoing hip surgery in September.

The timescale of the outer ligament tear in his right ankle is undetermined as of yet, but it is likely to rule him out for a significant amount of time.

Durm has had to wait patiently for his chance in the first-team since joining from Mainz in 2012 and has been forced to play second fiddle for much of his time at the club, despite winning the World Cup as part of the German national team in 2014.

His latest setback comes at the most unfortunate time as he even featured in the squad for the 0-0 draw with Wolfsburg on the weekend.

Dortmund were forced to play conventional right-back Jeremy Toljan against Wolfsburg in place their usual left sided defender Marcel Schmelzer.

Lack of competition for places has seen standards slip and Schmelzer has come under fire for some poor performances lately.

He even criticised Pierre Emerick Aubameyang - who worryingly looks to be on his way to Arsenal - and with Dortmund currently 15 points behind league leaders Bayern Munich, new head coach Peter Stoger could do without losing his star man and gaining an orthodox left-back