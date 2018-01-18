Erik Durm Set for Another Lengthy Spell Out Injured After Suffering Torn Ankle Ligaments

By 90Min
January 18, 2018

Borussia Dortmund full-back Erik Durm is out injured again after rupturing ligaments in his ankle - just days after returning to the first-team squad.

The Bundesliga club took to social media to confirm the player sustained the injury in Wednesday afternoon's training session.

Durm has been plagued with injuries all season and hasn't made a single appearance after undergoing hip surgery in September.

The timescale of the outer ligament tear in his right ankle is undetermined as of yet, but it is likely to rule him out for a significant amount of time.

Durm has had to wait patiently for his chance in the first-team since joining from Mainz in 2012 and has been forced to play second fiddle for much of his time at the club, despite winning the World Cup as part of the German national team in 2014.

His latest setback comes at the most unfortunate time as he even featured in the squad for the 0-0 draw with Wolfsburg on the weekend.

Dortmund were forced to play conventional right-back Jeremy Toljan against Wolfsburg in place their usual left sided defender Marcel Schmelzer.

Lack of competition for places has seen standards slip and Schmelzer has come under fire for some poor performances lately.

He even criticised Pierre Emerick Aubameyang - who worryingly looks to be on his way to Arsenal - and with Dortmund currently 15 points behind league leaders Bayern Munich, new head coach Peter Stoger could do without losing his star man and gaining an orthodox left-back

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters