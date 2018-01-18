Everton Fans Ridicule Tenuous Link to Bayern Munich Outcast Juan Bernat

Bayern Munich outcast Juan Bernat has been tentatively linked with Everton as a long-term replacement to Leighton Baines - much to the ridicule of the club's fanbase.

The Liverpool Echo suggested that the 24-year-old defender could be a viable option for the Toffees to pursue as Sam Allardyce looks to bring a new left-back to the club as back up for the injured Baines.

The Echo's story is merely just speculation over a possible transfer target, but that hasn't stopped the national press from jumping on their article and insisting that Everton's interest in Bernat - and there appears to be none right now - is concrete.

Allardyce is keen to bolster his defensive ranks with a successor to veteran full-back Baines, who had borne the brunt of playing on the left side of defence up until he suffered a calf strain two months ago.

Cuco Martina has filled in as an auxiliary left-back since, but the natural right-back has looked less and less effective in recent weeks - form which has only led to Big Sam's desire to add to his squad before the January window closes.

With attacking reinforcements in Cenk Tosun and Theo Walcott acquired, Allardyce is now prioritising a new left-back for the Blues' first team and the Echo reckons Bernat is the man the Toffees need.

The Bayern defender has only made two appearances this season, albeit having missed much of the campaign due to a ligament tear.

Regardless of that lengthy period on the sidelines, however, the ex-Valencia star has found game time hard to come by at the Allianz Arena with David Alaba preferred at left-back by the German giants.

Indeed, Bernat has only racked up 103 appearances across five-and-a-half years with Bayern and, with Alaba only a year older than him, will continue to struggle for regular starts in Bavaria.

Bernat, an £8m signing in July 2014, only has 18 months to run on his current deal and Bayern could look to cash in on him if they deem him surplus to requirements.

For now, however, file this one under 'not likely to happen' despite Everton's desperation for a new left-back.

