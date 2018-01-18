Everton Linked With Shock Jamie Vardy Move After Flurry of Bets Placed on Leicester Departure

Jamie Vardy could be in line for a shock transfer to Everton - if a vast amount of bets placed on the Leicester striker to leave his current club are to be believed.

Betting company Oddschecker (via Liverpool Echo) have seen a huge surge in the number of bets made on Vardy trading the King Power stadium for Goodison Park, with 34% of all bets placed on the 30-year-old suggesting a switch to Merseyside is on the cards.

Vardy was tentatively linked with a transfer to Everton at the beginning of the January window, and those slim chances were all but forgotten about with the £27m acquisition of Cenk Tosun.

However, even though the Toffees announced the £20m arrival of Theo Walcott from Arsenal on Wednesday, football fans still seem to think Vardy will become Sam Allardyce's next signing for the Blues.

A spokesperson for Oddschecker said: “Big Sam didn't last long as England manager, but maybe we are getting a taste of what his Three Lions team would have looked like.

“Wayne Rooney, Theo Walcott and Jamie Vardy could well have been an England front-line in recent years but, if Allardyce gets his way, they could be lining up together at Goodison Park soon.”

Everton are currently rated 16/1 favourites to snap Vardy up, with Arsenal a close second with odds of 20/1.

A move for the England international would be eyebrow raising in the extreme for Everton, what with their captures of Tosun and Walcott bolstering Allardyce's forward options already this month.

With a back-up left-back for the injured Leighton Baines now a huge priority for the 63-year-old, it would be remiss of Allardyce and director of football Steve Walsh to spurn cash on the pacy goalscorer.

The links are probably no more than lazy rumours considering Walsh's previous affiliation to Leicester and it would be a major surprise if Vardy opted to leave the Foxes to move to Liverpool.

However, with Tosun, Walcott, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Oumar Niasse and Sandro Ramirez now all available as striking options to him, Allardyce's priorities may well be on other areas of his squad.

