Everton Signing Cenk Tosun Claims to Be the New Romelu Lukaku as He Settles in His Surroundings

New Everton striker Cenk Tosun has promised to emulate the success of his predecessor Romelu Lukaku, at his new home of Goodison Park.



The Toffees signed the Turkish international to their ranks this month in a deal thought to be worth around £27m.



Tosun's ability was highlighted in the group stages of the Champions League this year, where his former side Besiktas qualified top of their group with some eye-catching performances.

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

He has been a welcomed arrival for the blue half of Merseyside, with Sam Allardyce's side sitting in ninth place, and struggling to score goals since the departure of their talisman Romelu Lukaku, who left to join Manchester United in the summer for £75m.



Speaking via Goal, Tosun expressed his desire to fill the gap Lukaku left at the club and score as many goals as possible: “Lukaku did really well here but I am hoping to score as many goals as I can and do well,” he said. “Of course I think I can do it."



Tosun went on to admit that he doesn't feel the pressure put upon him to succeed at the club:

"It doesn’t put a lot of pressure on me. It is a great honour. I would like to become a great role model for all the other players in Turkey. I regard this league as the best in the world."



To many, it came as a shock arrival, with the Tosun's former team Besiktas performing out of their skin in the Champions League, but the Turkish international admitted he couldn't turn down the chance to play in the Premier League: "Everyone needs a new mission and target in life and mine was to play in the Premier League."

Tosun didn't have the ideal introduction to the league however, in a humbling 4-0 defeat to Tottenham at the Wembley Stadium. Nevertheless the Turkish international and Everton striker will be hoping to put this behind them, and start afresh against West Brom this Saturday at Goodison Park.