Gerard Pique Officially Agrees New Long-Term Contract With Barcelona Until June 2022

Barcelona have officially confirmed that long serving defender Gerard Pique has agreed a new four-and-a-half year contract with the club that promises to keep him at Camp Nou until 2022.





Pique, who was just 10 years of age when he first joined Barça's famed La Masia academy, now has a buyout clause set at €500m.

Barça will further announce the date of the actual signing in the coming days.

Soon to celebrate his 31st birthday, the centre-back has played over 420 games for his boyhood club and is one of the most decorate players of his generation anywhere in the world.

Pique has won six La Liga titles to date, five Copa del Reys and three Champions Leagues. He has been part of both historic Barcelona trebles (2008/09 and 2014/15) and is also a three-time FIFA Club World Cup winner.

Tipped to eventually serve Barça at boardroom level - his grandfather, Amador Bernabeu, was formerly a vice-president at the club - Pique spent four years at Manchester United between the ages of 17 and 21, a period that gave him valuable experience.

He was also a Champions League winner with the English side in 2007/08, meaning his career tally in Europe's elite club competition stands at four wins overall.

With Spain, he won the World Cup in 2010 and the European Championship in 2012.