Renowned former referee Howard Webb has been promoted to general manager of the Professional Referee Organization, which oversees games in the U.S. and Canada, SI.com can confirm. The New York City-based Webb, who joined PRO last March and has overseen the implementation of the Video Assistant Referee program in MLS, replaces Peter Walton, who has been the GM since 2014 and will remain a consultant with the organization. ESPN first reported the news on Thursday.

Webb, originally from England, had a long and successful career as a referee and is best known for working the UEFA Champions League final and FIFA World Cup final in the same year (2010).

Webb spoke in detail about VAR last year on the Planet Fútbol Podcast. Give it a listen to learn everything you need to know about how it works.