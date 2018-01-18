Howard Webb Replaces Peter Walton as General Manager of PRO

Webb becomes the general manager of the organization, while Walton will remain on as a consultant.

By Grant Wahl
January 18, 2018

Renowned former referee Howard Webb has been promoted to general manager of the Professional Referee Organization, which oversees games in the U.S. and Canada, SI.com can confirm. The New York City-based Webb, who joined PRO last March and has overseen the implementation of the Video Assistant Referee program in MLS, replaces Peter Walton, who has been the GM since 2014 and will remain a consultant with the organization. ESPN first reported the news on Thursday.

Webb, originally from England, had a long and successful career as a referee and is best known for working the UEFA Champions League final and FIFA World Cup final in the same year (2010).

Webb spoke in detail about VAR last year on the Planet Fútbol Podcast. Give it a listen to learn everything you need to know about how it works.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters