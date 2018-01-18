Iker Casillas Posts Tribute to Former Clasico Rival Ronaldinho Following His Retirement

This month, football bid farewell to one of the most talented and beloved players of the 21st century. At the age of 37, former Barcelona and AC Milan star Ronaldinho decided to finally hang up his boots.

A World Cup winner with Brazil, a Champions League winner with Barcelona, and a Ballon d'Or recipient, tributes have been pouring out from all over the world for the 'joga bonito' star, wishing him well in his retirement.

Even some of Ronaldinho's biggest rivals at his peak in Barcelona have reached out. Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas, who lined up against the Brazilian in number of El Clasicos, posted a tribute to Ronaldinho on twitter.

Me tocó sufrirte, pero como amante del fútbol también te disfrute. Que vaya genial! @10Ronaldinho https://t.co/RWDGsVEMrG — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) January 17, 2018

When loosely translated, Casillas' tweets reads: "I was forced to suffer at your hands but as a football lover, I also enjoyed watching you."

Ronaldinho certainly did make Casillas suffer at times. The Brazilian scored in four consecutive matches against Real Madrid, the third longest streak in the history of the fixture. He famously scored twice during an El Clasico match in 2005 where he played so well that even the Madrid fans applauded him.

Ronaldinho scored 94 goals in 2017 appearances for Barcelona. As well as a Champions League title, the Brazilian also won two La Liga titles during his time in Catalonia. Ronaldinho will likely be remembered most for his playing days with Barca, where his amazing talent earned the respect of even some of his most bitter rivals.