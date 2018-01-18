Incredible Details of Sanchez to Man Utd Deal Leaked as Wenger Confirms Mkhitaryan Swap

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed that the proposed Alexis Sanchez move to Manchester United does indeed hinge on Henrikh Mkhitaryan - a player he admits he 'likes'.

The saga appears to be coming to an end, with the Chilean looking set to join the Red Devils in a sensational move after Manchester City ended their interest earlier this week.

Wenger says Mkhitaryan is likely. “We’ve played against him many times, he’s appreciated the football we play, wages won’t be a problem.” — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) January 18, 2018

Wenger spoke to the press on Thursday morning and confirmed that United's deal for Sanchez was subject to the agreement of Mkhitaryan, who has fallen drastically out of favour at Old Trafford under Jose Mourinho.

In a press conference on Thursday morning, via journalist John Cross on Twitter, Wenger said: "If it’s a possibility its because I like the player. We played many times against him when he was at Dortmund, he appreciates the way we play football. Wages? Not a problem."

Wenger says Sanchez “could happen or it couldn’t happen. If it doesn’t happen he could play on Sat. I’ve worked on transfers for 30 years, it’s likely to happen but these things never guaranteed” — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) January 18, 2018

Both clubs are hoping to conclude their respective deals for the players before Friday midday, which is the last opportunity to register them in time to feature in the Premier League games this weekend, although surprisingly Wenger claimed Sanchez could actually still play for the Gunners against Crystal Palace.

He added: "If it doesn’t happen he could play on Saturday. I’ve worked on transfers for 30 years, it’s likely to happen but these things never guaranteed."

Should Sanchez complete his move as expected, the Times claim he will become the Premier League's highest-paid player on £450,000-a-week, blowing current top earner, the £300,000-a-week Paul Pogba, out of the water.

It will mean that once his four-and-a-half year deal is up, he will have raked in a staggering £50m after tax.

