Jamie Carragher Stuns West Ham Fans With Brutal Critique of Club Record Signing Marko Arnautovic

By 90Min
January 18, 2018

Sky pundit Jamie Carragher has left West Ham fans stunned after a damning verdict on the reformed Marko Arnautovic, saying the club's record signing is "inconsistent."

Arnautovic joined the Hammers from Stoke in a £25m deal in the summer - a club record fee - but failed to make any impact under Slaven Bilic. 

However, the arrival of David Moyes has sparked an upturn in form both the Austrian and the team as a whole. Moyes tenure has led to seven goals, four assists and a much improved work-rate from the winger.

However, Sky pundit Jamie Carragher certainly disagrees and HITC Sport (via Sky Sports) picked up his controversial verdict. 

The ex-Liverpool defender told Sky: "Arnautovic is one of those players where I look at him and I think 'he's playing at West Ham because he's inconsistent', but he actually has the ability - you see some of the things he does and think he should be playing for a top club."


He continued, saying: "But he is inconsistent, he's a bit crazy, he does silly things on the pitch, he gets sent off and he is that player who you'd sum up and say - you talk about the West Ham way - he probably sums that up because he's not going to be brilliant every week because he is inconsistent.


"He wouldn't be playing there if he was, but he has the ability and he's got to put more into it when he's not playing well and he's doing that now."

Arnautovic will likely be unhappy with the comments, especially after he previously responded to criticism from Carragher's colleague Gary Neville, telling the ex-Manchester United man to "stay on TV."

