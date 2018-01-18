Joao Mario Turns Down West Ham's Loan Offer Despite Inter's Willingness to Let Portugal Star Leave

Internazionale midfielder Joao Mario has turned down the offer to join Premier League side West Ham on loan.

David Moyes is keen to beef up his midfield this month, having taken over as manager from Slaven Bilic in November of last year. And it appears that the Portuguese international was one of his targets.

Sky Italy: Inter Milan midfielder Joao Mario turns down loan move to West Ham. Inter happy to let him go on loan. Paid Sporting £40m for him in 2016 — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) January 17, 2018

Sky Italy (via Sky Sports) are reporting that the Italian outfit were okay with the player spending the rest of the season on loan with the Hammers, yet Mario has decided against moving to London and subsequently rejected the opportunity.

Mario, who enjoyed Euro Cup success with Portugal in 2016, moved to San Siro for €40m that year. He was also thought to be a target for Jose Mourinho at Manchester United, but sealed the switch to Inter instead.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

He has been made to endure a bit-part role in the side this season, however, with Luciano Spalletti opting to field Marcelo Brozovic in midfield. Yet, per the report, he isn't keen on playing for the Irons, despite knowing that he would be playing substantial minutes under Moyes.

The former Everton and United boss is also reported as having made Arsenal's Mohamed Elneny and now Valencia midfielder Francis Coquelin targets as well.

Joe Allen, Steven N'Zonzi, William Carvalho and Jonjo Shelvey were also said to have been considered by the manager, who has managed to lift the side to the 11th spot on the league table after their horrendous start under Bilic.

There is still time for Moyes to add extra pieces to his midfield in the January window, and it will be interesting to see who he brings in.