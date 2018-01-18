Juventus Prepare Huge Bid for Bayern Star Lewandowski as They Line Up Higuain Replacement

By 90Min
January 18, 2018

Italian giants Juventus are reportedly preparing a huge bid to bring Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski to the Allianz Stadium.

That is according to Tuttosport, with the Italian outlet reporting that the Serie A champions are planning to get their man in the same manner they landed Argentina star Gonzalo Higuain in 2016.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

Higuain made the switch from Napoli for €90m and, as Tuttosport would have it, they're ready to splash another mammoth sum to steal Lewandowski from the German champs.

The Polish forward is also reported as being keen to leave Bayern, having expressed disappointment with the club's perceived lack of investment. And he does have plenty of suitors, with Real Madrid and Chelsea also interested in getting him on their books.

Juve, though, are thought to be desperate for another striker, with Mario Mandzukic to possibly leave at the end of the season. They are also unsure of their position as it relates to the future of Paulo Dybala. And while they hope to keep the Argentinian, selling him would leave them with a huge profit margin.

The Italian side are likely to sign Emre Can from Liverpool on a free transfer later this year, and they are also believed to be considering a move for either Arsenal's Mesut Ozil or Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen.

Spurs, however, are reportedly bent on tying the midfielder down with a new contract amid Juve's interest and will soon begin talks that will potentially see him move up to six-figure wages from his current £70,000-a-week.

