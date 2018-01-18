Leeds Confirm Signing of Middlesbrough Midfielder Adam Forshaw on Deal Until 2022

Leeds United have completed their fifth signing of the January transfer window following the arrival of central midfielder Adam Forshaw from Championship rivals Middlesbrough.

Forshaw has signed a four-and-a-half year contract with the Elland Road side. Already this month, defenders Aapo Helme and Laurens de Bock, and midfielder Yosuke Idegu have joined the club, while striker Oliver Sarkic has made his loan move from Benfica permanent.

✍️ | Leeds United are delighted to announce the signing of Adam Forshaw from Sky Bet Championship rivals Middlesbrough



Read more ➡️ https://t.co/0irhp6M6xA pic.twitter.com/jisjvUDMvY — Leeds United (@LUFC) January 18, 2018

Speaking via the club's official website, Forshaw said: “I’m made up, as soon as I knew Leeds were interested I wanted to come here. With the size of the club, the history, everything just felt right and I can’t wait to get going."

When asked whether he had received other offers, the midfielder revealed: “I had one or two other opportunities, but as soon as I knew the interest was there from Leeds it was a no brainer and it really excites me.

👀 | New signing Adam Forshaw has opted for the famous number 4 shirt #Fourshaw pic.twitter.com/k3NIpgRFFc — Leeds United (@LUFC) January 18, 2018

“This is one of the biggest clubs in the country, the fan base speaks for itself, whenever they go away from home they fill it every time and that can only spur the lads on.

“Hopefully I can bring some goals and a few assists, I like to get on the ball and get the team playing and keep the team moving, whilst creating some chances.”

Forshaw joins for an undisclosed fee and will go straight into the matchday squad when Leeds host Millwall on Saturday.

You may also be interested in: Leeds United Raise £200k for 5-Year-Old Neuroblastoma Patient Toby Nye in Heartfelt Gesture