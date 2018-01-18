Leganes will host Real Madrid on Thursday in the first leg of the quarterfinal of the Copa del Rey.

Real Madrid advanced past Numancia in the Round of 16. Real Madrid is coming off a 1–0 loss to Villarreal.

Leganes advanced past Villarreal in the Round of 16​. The team is coming off a 3–2 loss to Real Betis.

See how to watch Thursday's game below:

How to watch

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: Watch online with Fubo TV. You can get a free seven-day trial by clicking here.