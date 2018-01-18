Luke Shaw Backs 'Frightening' Axel Tuanzebe to Be Future Man Utd Defensive Star

Luke Shaw has tipped 'unbelievable' Manchester United prospect Axel Tuanzebe to make the centre-back berth his own once he becomes fully accustomed to top flight football.

The senior United left-back spoke to his side's official site about the 'frightening' potential of Tuanzebe, who has been linked with a loan move away from Old Trafford to help his first-team development.

The 20-year-old has trained alongside Shaw as part of Jose Mourinho's squad at the club's Carrington training complex - a decision which has allowed the England international to check Tuanzebe out first hand.

And Shaw has been left highly impressed by the defender's desire, application and willingness to learn as he touted him as a future star in the making.

Shaw said: “I think Axel is unbelievable. I think the talent he’s got is frightening. He’s strong, he’s quick, he’s energetic, he reads the game well, he's a good passer of the ball, he’s got everything.

"For me, his main position is probably central defender. I think if he nails down one place, it will be central defender. But like I said, he’s got everything and he’s still very young.

"We’ve not seen him that much but, hopefully, we and the fans get to see him more because I see him in training and he’s improving every day, building his confidence up even more. He’s always ready for his chance when called upon."

Tuanzebe only made his senior debut for the Red Devils on 27th January last year, but has been earmarked by many fans and United staff members to hit the big time in the near future.

That debut was followed up by a first senior start this season in the 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Swansea City and took his tally of appearances for United to eight.

Shaw added that the DR Congo international's mature display against the Swans had surprised many, but he expected that level of performance given how much he had seen of Tuanzebe beforehand.

The 25-year-old added: "I look back to the game against Swansea away when he came in from the cold and there would have been a few people surprised at him starting the game. But he didn’t let anyone down.

"I was sat on the bench and I was happy and proud for him, and also Scott [McTominay] in the same game. Both of them were terrific, especially Axel because I think Scotty had played a game before that.

"It was Axel’s first proper game [this season] and against a good team as well. For me, he was Man of the Match and I think people then took to him, the fans, and they knew what a special talent we had."