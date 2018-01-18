Man Utd Reportedly Begin Contract Talks With David de Gea Over New Long-Term Deal

Manchester United have reportedly opened negotiations with goalkeeper David de Gea regarding a new long-term contract at Old Trafford.





De Gea is currently contracted to United to June 2019, the deal he signed shortly after his proposed move to Real Madrid fell through in 2015, and the club has the option of extending that deal by a further 12 months should they wish or need to.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

According to the Daily Telegraph, talks over a fresh contract began around two weeks ago and those discussions, described as 'preliminary' are believed to be a at a 'very early stage'.

It is suggested that a new long-term contract will ward off further interest from Real Madrid, who have been trying to sign the Spain number one on and off for close to four years.

After months of building speculation, it was expected that Los Blancos would make a renewed attempt last summer, only to seemingly give up and focus their attention on other targets.

Gossip about a further approach for De Gea in the future has been noticeably minimal. Instead, the rumours that followed the United stopper for years now largely centre on Chelsea star Thibaut Courtois, while Real are expected to land Athletic Bilbao starlet Kepa Arrizabalaga.

It is generally understood that fan favourite De Gea, now 27 years of age, has always been happy at Old Trafford and has never actively been seeking a move back to Spain.

It is, however, also still believed it is something he would like to one day before he retires, although that remains on the distant horizon for now.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

