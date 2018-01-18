Mo Salah Suggests to Liverpool to Sign Highly-Rated Former Teammate For Just £17m

By 90Min
January 18, 2018

Mohamed Salah has been one of the stand-out performers this season - not just for Liverpool, but in the Premier League. 

The 'Egyptian King' is starting to become a fan favourite at Anfield and it's clear to see why. However, Salah may look to help Liverpool by bringing in some of his talented ex team mates. 

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

HITC have reported that Mo Salah has advised Liverpool to sign his former team mate, Emerson Palmieri of AS Roma. 

The native Brazilian footballer, who now features for the Italian national team, operates at left-back - a position which Liverpool have struggled to fill within recent years. The likes of Jose Enrique, Alberto Moreno and more recently Andrew Robertson, who did provide a defensively solid performance against Manchester City in recent times, have occupied the role. 

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

As previously mentioned, Robertson, who was bought in the summer prior to this season, provided a wonderful performance against Manchester City, however, he has lacked the consistency to cement his place within the starting line-up. 

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Emerson, 23, will be available to Liverpool at just £17m, which in today's market is a bargain for a footballer of his talent.

The 23-year-old hasn't featured much for Roma within Serie A this season, making just one appearance. Therefore, the Italian full-back may be ready to make the move this January in order to gain more playing time in such a crucial point in his career.

