Napoli's 'Mystery' South American Transfer Target Revealed as He Jets in for Medical

Napoli are to welcome Brazilian striker Carlos Vinicius Alves Morais for a medical after keeping the proposed transfer tightly under wraps.

The 22-year-old is due in Rome to undergo tests, before signing for the Serie A leaders as their second signing of the January transfer window following their capture of Zinedine Machach from Toulouse.

Maurizio Lagana/GettyImages

The youngster's identity was revealed exclusively by Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla via his website, after an original news story he published alluded to his imminent arrival.

Morais is little-known at this stage in his career, and has played for Real Massamá, Grêmio Anápolis and Caldense, the latter of which was his first senior club after graduating the youth set up of Palmeiras.

Morais giovane brasiliano al @sscnapoli — Gianluca Di Marzio (@DiMarzio) January 17, 2018

The 6ft 3in striker hit a hat-trick on his LigaPro debut against Leixões, and clearly there was enough evidence there for Napoli to swoop.

It is he who is set for a medical and not the former Cruzeiro B player Morais who carries the nickname 'Careca', a former Brazilian striker of Napoli who joined the club in 1987 and stayed for six years, scoring 73 goals.

Careca, real name Antônio de Oliveira Filho, also represented the national team and is considered one of the best to have emerged from the South American country.

Napoli, who have also been linked with Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura, continue to set the pace in Serie A and are a point ahead of Juventus in second, in what is shaping up to be a far closer title race than that of the English, Spanish, German and French leagues.

