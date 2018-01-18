Newcastle Fans Appraise Kenedy Performance as Transfer Target Stars for Chelsea in FA Cup

By 90Min
January 18, 2018

Newcastle have recently been linked with Chelsea's out-of-favour winger Kenedy as the wait for new arrivals at St James' Park goes on, and Wednesday night's FA Cup tie between Chelsea and Norwich offered Magpies supporters a chance to size up the Brazilian.

Some were very impressed by Kenedy's performance, with particular praise for a sublime piece of skill in the first-half when he embarrassed Ivo Pinto with a delightful elastico.

BBC analyst Jermaine Jenas named him man-of-the-match (although he later admitted that he would change it to Jamal Lewis after the youngster's injury-time equaliser) and a lot of Magpies supporters shared his opinion of the 21-year-old.


But not all onlookers were impressed by Kenedy. Some even suggested that Norwich wide man Josh Murphy might be a better option on the strength of his performance on Wednesday night.

Kenedy joined Chelsea from Fluminense in 2015, but has struggled to break through at Stamford Bridge, with only fifteen league appearances for the club since then. He was loaned out to Watford in 2016, but only played 15 minutes of football for the Hornets before returning.

Murphy's twin brother Jacob is already on the books at Newcastle after leaving Carrow Road in the summer. Josh Murphy has scored 17 goals in 88 appearances for Norwich since joining from MK Dons in 2013.

There has been a huge furore over Newcastle's lack of action in the January transfer window, with much speculation that manager Rafael Benitez could resign or be sacked by the club if the current situation continues.

Even if Kenedy doesn't join Newcastle, the Toon Army will get a chance to scrutinise him again before the month is out - the Magpies travel to Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup fourth round.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters