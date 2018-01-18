Newcastle Fans Appraise Kenedy Performance as Transfer Target Stars for Chelsea in FA Cup

Newcastle have recently been linked with Chelsea's out-of-favour winger Kenedy as the wait for new arrivals at St James' Park goes on, and Wednesday night's FA Cup tie between Chelsea and Norwich offered Magpies supporters a chance to size up the Brazilian.

Some were very impressed by Kenedy's performance, with particular praise for a sublime piece of skill in the first-half when he embarrassed Ivo Pinto with a delightful elastico.

BBC analyst Jermaine Jenas named him man-of-the-match (although he later admitted that he would change it to Jamal Lewis after the youngster's injury-time equaliser) and a lot of Magpies supporters shared his opinion of the 21-year-old.





Kenedy has been chelsea's best player. 100% take him at Newcastle #Chelsea #cfcvncfc — Adam Crawford (@Adamladdm8) January 17, 2018

We need to sign Kennedy ASAP #nufc — Emeka Oko🇳🇬 (@Eme_Oko) January 17, 2018

But not all onlookers were impressed by Kenedy. Some even suggested that Norwich wide man Josh Murphy might be a better option on the strength of his performance on Wednesday night.

I'd rather sign the other Murphy than kenedy — ian cusack (@PopularSideZine) January 17, 2018

If this is a normal type of performance from Kennedy then I'm really not arsed whether he comes or not #doesntlookanythingspecial #nufc I'd much rather have Josh Murphy. — Greg Smith (@gbolsmith) January 17, 2018

Kenedy joined Chelsea from Fluminense in 2015, but has struggled to break through at Stamford Bridge, with only fifteen league appearances for the club since then. He was loaned out to Watford in 2016, but only played 15 minutes of football for the Hornets before returning.

Murphy's twin brother Jacob is already on the books at Newcastle after leaving Carrow Road in the summer. Josh Murphy has scored 17 goals in 88 appearances for Norwich since joining from MK Dons in 2013.

There has been a huge furore over Newcastle's lack of action in the January transfer window, with much speculation that manager Rafael Benitez could resign or be sacked by the club if the current situation continues.

Even if Kenedy doesn't join Newcastle, the Toon Army will get a chance to scrutinise him again before the month is out - the Magpies travel to Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup fourth round.