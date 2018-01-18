Plymouth Argyle Defender Ryan Edwards Diagnosed With Testicular Cancer Following Check-Up

By 90Min
January 18, 2018

Plymouth Argyle defender Ryan Edwards has been found to have testicular cancer.

The League One side have announced as much via their official website, revealing that the player had himself checked after noticing certain symptoms.

"Plymouth Argyle wish to advise that Ryan Edwards has been diagnosed with testicular cancer and is to undergo immediate surgery," the club said in a statement.


"The diagnosis was made when Ryan sought medical advice after experiencing symptoms which he thought prudent to have checked out. Ryan will obviously miss a period of football because of surgery but his physical health and mental well-being are our only priority. 

"He has already proved to be the strong person we knew him to be by the manner in which he has reacted to this development.Everyone at Argyle will support him in his recovery in every possible way.


"We ask supporters and the media to respect the privacy of Ryan and his family at this time."


Edwards only joined Plymouth during the summer, coming in on a free transfer from Morecambe FC last June. 

He is just one of many such cases, however, with the NHS having reported that over 2,000 men are diagnosed with testicular cancer every year. The disease is also thought to be rather prevalent among sportsmen.

In an isolated incident, in November, former Sevilla coach Eduardo Berizzo revealed that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. 


The coach made the announcement to his players during the halftime break of a Champions League group-stage match against Liverpool, ultimately inspiring his men to score three second-half goals to snatch a 3-3 draw with the stunned Reds.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters