Real Madrid are reportedly drawing up plans to replace their famous 'BBC' attacking front three with a new fearsome trio.

Marca has alleged that Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale could soon be on the way out of Santiago Bernabeu as club president Florentino Perez eyes a new Galactico triumvirate to lead his side to glory.

World-record signing and former Barcelona superstar Neymar, who plays for Paris-Saint Germain, tops Florentino's wishlist.

And the Brazil international, who has been tipped to join Real in the future, would be joined in the capital by Chelsea's Eden Hazard and Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski.

Ronaldo's, Benzema's and Bale's days appear numbered due to a variety of reasons that haven't helped to alleviate the pressure on Real to defend their titles already this term.

The veteran Portugal attacker has been linked with a Los Blancos departure over concerns that talks about a new deal are not going to play, while Benzema and Bale have been the subject of criticism from Real's fan base for the level of performance in recent times.

Of course, issues would arise if Real have their heart set of Neymar, Hazard and Lewandowski with none of their current clubs likely to roll over and let the reigning La Liga champions poach them.

Neymar would not come cheap after he only moved to Paris six months ago and, backed by wealthy Qatari owners, PSG have no concerns over selling their star man.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are close to securing Hazard's immediate future after the Belgian flier admitted he was on the cusp of penning a contract extension to remain at Stamford Bridge.

Real had been tipped to land the Belgium international last summer but reports of their interest cooled for an unknown reason.

Lewandowski is also the jewel in Bayern's crown of attacking talent and, at 30 years of age, would not really provide value for money for Real at this stage of his career.

Tottenham hotshot Harry Kane and Inter captain Mauro Icardi are seen as potential Lewandowski replacements if Real decide not to pursue the Poland international but would also command high transfer fees.