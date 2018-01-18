Report Claims Malcom Rejected Arsenal Offer as Wenger Gives Updates on Bordeaux Star & Aubameyang

Arsenal target Malcom has apparently rejected an offer on the table from the Gunners, which could serve as a huge blow with Alexis Sanchez on the verge of leaving the club for Manchester United.

The highly coveted forward is hot property at the moment and has been linked with a host of big clubs after shining for the French side since moving from Corinthians in 2016.

It is an intriguing time for the Gunners, and their line up promises to have a major new look to it come February 1, but it's now looking like Malcom will not be a part of it after turning down the club's offer, as reported by the Times.

Apparently Arsenal were confident of agreeing a £44m deal for the 20-year-old's services, but Bordeaux have been playing hard ball in the knowledge that a number of clubs hold an interest.

Wenger on Malcom: "I don't think that will happen [in January]." More cagey on Aubameyang, although he adds "nothing else is close". Adds Aubameyang could fit in well at Arsenal. — James Olley (@JamesOlley) January 18, 2018

During his press conference on Thursday morning, Arsene Wenger revealed he doesn't believe a transfer for the player is now possible in January - via James Olley - and that deals for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan are more likely.

Although, frustratingly for Gunners fans, there hasn't been any significant movement over the proposed Aubameyang deal since he was dropped by Peter Stoger for missing a team meeting last week. Wenger feels the Gabon striker would fit in well at the Emirates but added that 'nothing is close'.

With just 13 days left to go in the January transfer window things are certainly hotting up at the Emirates Stadium, and fans are clamouring to see some new faces with Sanchez's departure imminent and the club in sixth place in the Premier League table.

