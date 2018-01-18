Sunderland Withdraw Interest in Signing Jon Walters After Forward Suffers Injury Setback

By 90Min
January 18, 2018

Championship side Sunderland have reportedly ditched plans to sign midfielder Jon Walters from Burnley, per the Chronicle.

The 34-year-old attacker had been linked with Chris Coleman's Black Cats this month, but a move is no longer on the cards, following yet another knee problem.

Walters tweeted a photo of himself lying in a hospital bed on Wednesday night, followed by the caption: "Devastated..but it is what it is! I don’t look too bad in tights!!"


The player has undergone a surgical procedure, a keyhole operation to be precise, which will see him sidelined for six to eight weeks.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

"He went to see a specialist with a tiny split in his cartilage," Clarets boss Sean Dyche explained. "It’s not even a tear, it’s not serious, but has to be taken care of.


”They thought it best to keyhole it and deal with it.

”It’s the same knee he’s been building up, and it’s unfortunate for him and us, especially with the amount of injuries we’ve picked up.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

"He has had surgery. At his age he knows when it's right or wrong so we decided it was best to do it. The guidelines approximately six to eight weeks (out)."

Walters has struggled to establish himself at Burnley since joining from Stoke City last summer. But he did feature against both Manchester United and Manchester City in recent matches and the setback is sure to leave him extremely disappointed. 

The Republic of Ireland international has only made three appearances for the Clarets so far this season, with all of them coming off the bench.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters