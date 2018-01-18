Swansea City Linked With Ambitious Move for AC Milan Striker as Carvalhal Plots January Makeover

Swansea City have been linked with a sensational move for AC Milan's Portuguese forward Andre Silva.

The young striker has struggled to settle in Italy and adjust to the demands of Serie A, since his move from Porto for €38m last summer.

According to the Daily Mail, the Welsh outfit are investigating a move for Silva after being knocked back in their pursuit of Atletico Madrid's Kevin Gameiro.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Newly appointed Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal is in desperate need of a greater variety of strikers to boost the club's survival hopes and Silva is one of a number of forwards linked to the Swans.

Silva has a modest scoring record with the Rossoneri, where his opportunities have been limited.

He has started just four Serie A games and all his six goals this season have been in the Europa League which includes a hat trick in the 5-1 victory over FK Austria Vienna.

AC Milan are in a season of domestic struggle themselves and are in need of funds to revamp their own squad with new additions during the winter transfer window. However, whether Swansea can provide a tempting offer (either for a loan or permanent deal) remains to be seen.