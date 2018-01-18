Thiago Silva Insists Teammate Neymar Wasn't Angry After Being Jeered for 'Stealing' Cavani Penalty

Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva has insisted Neymar is unaffected by the fact that he was booed for taking a penalty over Edinson Cavani on Wednesday.

The Ligue 1 leaders were 7-0 up against Dijon when Cavani was fouled in the area and the expectation was that he would get up, dust himself down and take the resultant spot-kick.

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/GettyImages

But to the home crowd's displeasure, world record signing Neymar, who had already hit a hat-trick in the game, took hold of the ball to convert for his fourth, preventing Cavani from becoming PSG's outright leading goalscorer of all-time.

The Uruguayan had gone level with Zlatan Ibrahimovic with his first half strike in the game and a penalty would have the perfect chance for him to make history and go ahead of the Swede.

Neymar, who continues to be linked with an unlikely move to Real Madrid, was whistled at by his own supporters for the move, but captain Silva claims the former Barcelona winger is not angry or upset by the reaction.

He told Canal+, as quoted by Goal: "No, I do not think he was angry when he left. There was some of the supporters against him, but the most important thing is the final score and the win.

"And for Edi, the record will come. He scores all the time, there are still a lot of games to play this year, he will beat all records."

Manager Unai Emery also downplayed the situation, adding: "Cavani, he is our goalscorer, he improved a lot, his individual statistics help the team and the team help him get his goals.

"Neymar hit the penalty kick and he [Cavani] will have other chances to score more goals. The team is better with Neymar. All wins and stats are made to benefit the whole team."