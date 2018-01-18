VIDEO: Bayern Munich Stars Call for VAR Help in FIFA 18 Free-Kick Challenge

Football has really taken to this VAR thing, or at least we'd like to think so.

Just this week, a 90min poll showed that a huge percentage of readers were in support of the technology. So it must be great, right?

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte would certainly disagree, not with the notion that it's been a great project, but with the fact that it has been at all useful, despite being readily available.

If anything, though, Bayern Munich's stars have benefited from the novel technology, albeit not during an actual match - but hey, progress.

Fabian Benko, Joshua Kimmich, Robert Lewandowski and Jerome Boateng took part in a EA Sports FIFA 18 Bundesliga Free Kick Challenge Special this month - well, Boateng not so much as he's injured, but he did do most of the talking.





Towards the end, said players had to call for the precious VAR to ensure that they were not robbed of crucial points.

So yes, it does work. Everyone is just hoping that the English FA will ask match officials to use it when they get the chance.

The technology is only being used in cup competitions for now, but we could see it implemented in the Premier League soon.