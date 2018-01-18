West Ham Boss David Moyes Suffers January Blow as In-Form Loan Star Can't Be Recalled

West Ham will not be able to recall Robert Snodgrass from his loan spell at Aston Villa, according to the club's assistant manager Alan Irvine.

It has been reported by that the Scotland international is wanted back at the club by David Moyes (and the fans), after impressing for the Championship side with five goals and seven assists so far this season.

David Rogers/GettyImages

The former Hull winger is doing his bit to help the Midlands club return to the Premier League, and they currently lie fourth in the table, five points beind Derby who occupy the last automatic promotion place in second.

Irvine said, as quoted by the Express: "I believe that he is there for the year, I don’t know what the arrangement was, I am not aware of any opportunity for us to recall him.

"He is doing really well, I saw a but of him at the weekend and the quality he has and funny enough, he’s a player I tried to sign at West Brom but didn’t get to him. But I don’t think that we can call him back."

West Ham have failed in an attempt to recall Robert Snodgrass from Aston Villa. David Moyes was keen to involve him between now in the summer but there was no clause in his loan deal. — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) January 18, 2018

Snodgrass cost the Hammers £10m a year ago, but failed to have the desired impact under the management of former boss Slaven Bilic.

He will not be able to go back to the London Stadium and help his parent club pull further away from relegation, and instead return to the club as either a Premier League or Championship team at the end of the season.

Moyes has inspired a turnaround since his appointment in November though, and a large section of the Irons faithful now have confidence they will go on to survive the drop.

