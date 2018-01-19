Amanda Staveley Insists Newcastle Bid 'Still on Table' Despite 'Hurtful' Mike Ashley Comments

By 90Min
January 19, 2018

Amanda Staveley has heaped pressure back onto Mike Ashley after she insisted her offer to buy Newcastle was 'still on the table'.

The British businesswoman was quoted by the Times as she revealed that she had not withdrawn her bid for the Magpies despite Ashley ending talks with her over a possible £250m takeover.

Ashley walked away from negotiations after alleging that Staveley and her company - PCP Capital Partners - were stalling on their deal and were choosing to drag the situation out.

Carl Court/GettyImages

Staveley, however, has fought back against the 'absurd and hurtful' comments made towards her by the Sports Direct owner.

She said: “I’m very much still interested in buying Newcastle, and our bid remains on the table.

“I’m very concerned, I’m very surprised and I’m disappointed about what’s been said this week. The suggestion that we were either wasting time or not serious is absurd. It’s hurtful. Hugely hurtful.”

Staveley and PCP are believed to have made three offers to take up the reins at Newcastle as Ashley looks to relinquish control on the Premier League side.

Suggestions that he wants £300m for his shares, though, are what Newcastle fans and Staveley believe are holding up discussions and many Magpies fans have grown angry at the glacial nature of this takeover.

Speaking about why she's so insistent on becoming the club's new owner, Staveley revealed that it was the passionate nature of the north east side that had endeared them to her.

(You may also be interested in Toon Boss Rafa Benitez Demands Owner Mike Ashley Loosen the Purse Strings to Keep Club in League)

She added: “They’re such passionate fans and it’s a great club. I’m a northerner. My family home is an hour away from St James’ Park. I just love football and Newcastle has a proper history and a real magic.

“That passion of the fans is vitally important when you’re looking at a club, because you know that you’re a custodian. I’m also a passionate believer in investment in the north east, because I know it’s tough.  A lot of great things are happening in the city  and it’s a really special place, with its own identity. It is absolutely unique.”

And what of current manager Rafael Benitez, who Newcastle supporters are desperate to see stay whoever is in charge?

Staveley said: “Rafa is doing an incredible job. We want Rafa to be part of this project.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters