Anderson’s Career Hits All-Time Low Three Years After Leaving Manchester United

Brazilian club Internacional have announced that they have terminated the contract of former Manchester United midfielder Anderson.



Anderson spent eight years at Old Trafford and enjoyed being part of a squad that won 10 trophies - but his career has headed sharply downhill ever since, culminating his release by the Brazilian club.



Sir Alex Ferguson signed the midfielder in 2007 for £27m and he played 105 times for United in the Premier League, winning four titles in the process.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

The 29-year-old was a versatile and lively box-to-box midfielder in his prime and had physical and great technical attributes to behold, as well as producing moments of magic during matches. However, when Man Utd signed him from Porto, he seemed to be a shadow of his former self and the club could never get the best out of him.

Anderson left Old Trafford in 2014 as ex-United manager Louis van Gaal didn’t think he possessed the quality that he had in his formative years; returning to his homeland where he signed for Internacional.

Inter had never been relegated in their history, and a year after Anderson joined they got demoted a league below as Anderson's new chapter in his career got off to the worst possible start.

Ex-Manchester United midfielder Anderson since returning to Brazil in 2015: 🇧🇷



🗓 2016: Relegated with

Internacional

📅 2017: Relegated while on loan at Coritiba

🗓 2018: Has contract terminated by Internacional, after he'd been made to train with their youth side pic.twitter.com/6sj74IqqRb — Oddschanger (@Oddschanger) January 18, 2018

He then joined Coritiba on loan, and things just got from bad to worse as they too were relegated from the Brazilian top flight.

The midfielder is still relatively young as he doesn't reach the age of 30 until April, but given his poor record in Brazil, it's clear to see why he's out of a job. He may need to venture back to Europe if he wants to get his playing career back on track.

