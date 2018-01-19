Arsenal 'Close' to Agreeing New Contracts With Key Pair Despite Imminent Alexis Sanchez Departure

Arsenal may be on the brink of losing Alexis Sanchez this month, but the Gunners are gaining quality in Henrikh Mkhitaryan. And, in another boost, the latest gossip suggests that both Mesut Ozil and Jack Wilshere are 'close' to signing new contracts.

For months, Ozil was in the same boat as Sanchez and looked as though at the very least he would be leaving as a free agent at the end of the season. Wilshere, meanwhile, was in the situation where he needed to prove his fitness in order to justify fresh terms.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Both players are currently due to be out of contract in June and are already eligible to open formal talks with foreign clubs over possible pre-contract agreements. But a report from The Sun has claimed that each should soon be signing on the dotted line at the Emirates Stadium.

A source told the tabloid newspaper: "Mesut loves it here. He loves living in London and has made it clear he wants to stay. Jack is Arsenal through-and-through and wants to become club captain next season. He wants to be a legend.

"They've both got the contracts on the table and there's not much else to iron out really. They should be all sorted soon."

After injury ravaged campaigns in 2014/15 and 2015/16, as well as a disappointing loan spell at Bournemouth in 2016/17 that was prematurely ended by a broken leg, Wilshere has returned to the fold at Arsenal this season after finally getting back to full fitness.

Against Chelsea earlier this month, he scored his first Premier League goal since May 2015 and once more looks to have a future at the club after serious doubts had earlier been raised.

Ozil had been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Barcelona and former club Real Madrid, but speculation about a move has been conspicuously quiet since Christmas.