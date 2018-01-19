Borussia Dortmund are looking to make a move for Bayer Leverkusen center back Jonathan Tah in the summer window, according to reports.

BVB completed the signing of Manuel Akanji from FC Basel earlier in the week but are already looking at further options for strengthening their back line in the summer.

After five clean sheets in the league at the start of the season, Dortmund soon encountered defensive issues as Peter Bosz's bright start turned into a nightmare.

The injuries to Lukasz Piszczek and Raphael Guerreiro hampered the Ruhrpott side's defensive stability as goals started leaking in.

Dortmund are still planning to improve, however, with Der Western reporting they will plot a move for Tah in the summer, who is claimed to have a buyout clause of €25m.

The defender has been a mainstay for Leverkusen since joining from Hamburger SV in 2015 for a small fee, following an impressive loan spell at Fortuna Duesseldorf.

Moreover, SportBild have also linked die Schwarzgelben to Tah, also citing the same fee, which can be activated in the summer. SportBild even linked Barcelona with the 21-year-old in October, but the Catalans have recently signed Yerry Mina.

Dortmund are no stranger to players from die Werkself. Omer Toprak completed a switch in the summer, while Gonzalo Castro swapped sides two years before.

As well as being a first choice for club, Tah is also a German international, having traveled with the squad to Euro 2016.

Meanwhile, Dortmund look set to lose Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the striker has not made the squad for Friday night's clash against Hertha Berlin, with Arsenal holding strong interest.

The clause comes at a crisis for Leverkusen, as they face a fight to keep a hold of their key players, with Bernd Leno and Julian Brandt also reported to have low release clauses, while Leon Bailey is attracting interest from top clubs.