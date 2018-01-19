Danny Ings Could Be Made to Stay at Liverpool if Daniel Sturridge Leaves This Month

By 90Min
January 19, 2018

Liverpool forward Danny Ings could see his hopes of leaving Anfield this month in search of better playing chances elsewhere ruined if the Reds let fellow striker Daniel Sturridge go.

Out of favour Sturridge has been linked with a variety of clubs in recent weeks, including European sides Inter Milan and Sevilla, as he looks to put himself in contention for a place in England's final 23-man World Cup squad come summer.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

But, according to the Daily Telegraph, Liverpool are 'reluctant' to lose both Sturridge and Ings in the same month as it woud leave 20-year-old Dominic Solanke as the only back-up striker.

With Roberto Firmino firmly occupying the centre forward role in manager Jurgen Klopp's first XI, Ings has struggled to get on the pitch at all so far this season.

He has played just 11 minutes of Premier League football and spent much of the early weeks of 2017/18 playing with the Under-23 squad in a bid to build up his fitness after missing most of the previous two campaigns as a result of ongoing knee trouble.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Since completing his dream move from Burnley in 2015, Ings has only made 14 appearances.

Without Sturridge ahead of him in the pecking order, there is a chance he could be more involved. But Ings has actually replaced Sturridge on the bench in recent weeks because the latter has been nursing an injury, and he's still not managed to get on the pitch.

There is a suggestion that Solanke is also closer to team than Ings anyway. That would certainly appear to be the case after the youngster played 90 minutes against Burnley on New Year's Day and featured in five out of seven Premier League games for the Reds in December.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters