Danny Ings Could Be Made to Stay at Liverpool if Daniel Sturridge Leaves This Month

Liverpool forward Danny Ings could see his hopes of leaving Anfield this month in search of better playing chances elsewhere ruined if the Reds let fellow striker Daniel Sturridge go.

Out of favour Sturridge has been linked with a variety of clubs in recent weeks, including European sides Inter Milan and Sevilla, as he looks to put himself in contention for a place in England's final 23-man World Cup squad come summer.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

But, according to the Daily Telegraph, Liverpool are 'reluctant' to lose both Sturridge and Ings in the same month as it woud leave 20-year-old Dominic Solanke as the only back-up striker.

With Roberto Firmino firmly occupying the centre forward role in manager Jurgen Klopp's first XI, Ings has struggled to get on the pitch at all so far this season.

He has played just 11 minutes of Premier League football and spent much of the early weeks of 2017/18 playing with the Under-23 squad in a bid to build up his fitness after missing most of the previous two campaigns as a result of ongoing knee trouble.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Since completing his dream move from Burnley in 2015, Ings has only made 14 appearances.

Without Sturridge ahead of him in the pecking order, there is a chance he could be more involved. But Ings has actually replaced Sturridge on the bench in recent weeks because the latter has been nursing an injury, and he's still not managed to get on the pitch.

There is a suggestion that Solanke is also closer to team than Ings anyway. That would certainly appear to be the case after the youngster played 90 minutes against Burnley on New Year's Day and featured in five out of seven Premier League games for the Reds in December.