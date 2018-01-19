Diego Simeone Claims His Atletico Madrid 'Must Take Advantage' Following Mentality Criticism

Diego Simeone insists his Atletico Madrid side still have a strong mentality, despite throwing away a lead to Sevilla in the Copa del Rey.

Atletico took the lead against Sevilla in the first leg of the cup quarter final at the Wanda Metropolitano, thanks to Diego Costa. But Sevilla soon struck back with venom through Jesus Navas and Joaquin Correa to give a valuable lead ahead of the return leg.





Criticised for his team's lack of composure, Simeone responded in a press conference and shrugged off the claims (as quoted by Marca).

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

"The emotions on the pitch are difficult to control. Within thee confines of a match, the team with more players has a better chance of winning," he said.

"You always have to look for people who are balanced. In matches, you have your moments and you must take advantage.

Sevilla were only the second side to win at the Wanda Metropolitano after Chelsea's late victory in the Champions League.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Despite a poor run in Europe's top competition, Atleti sit second well adrift of Barcelona, but ten points above cross town rivals Real Madrid.

However, Simeone believes there is no room for complacency and the squad must put the disappointing result behind them.

"We have to manage the situations of the guys who don't play from the start. Hopefully, they will stay strong and help us," he said.

"The team takes value from the people who are used as substitutes," the manager added. "They help to generate teamwork."

Before the trip to Seville, los Colchoneros welcome Girona to the capital, but the Argentine is alert to the potency the Catalans possess, having recently put six past Las Palmas at the weekend.

"We always look at things one match at a time. Girona is an important and tough opponent - a rival who are in good form and play intense, attacking football."

Despite the loss, Atletico also come into the match on a purple patch of their own, winning six of their last seven league matches, including a victory over SD Eibar last time out.