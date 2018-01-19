​Dortmund Sporting Director Flying to London This Weekend to Finalise Aubameyang Deal

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc is set to fly to London on Saturday with expectations that the Signal Iduna Park chief will finalise a deal seeing striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang join Arsenal, according to reports in Germany.

The 55-year-old has recently slammed Gunners boss Arsene Wenger for his comments of praise surrounding the Gabon international, insisting the Frenchman should solely focus on his own side.

However, as claimed by German news outlet WA, the former BVB midfielder is set to meet with the Emirates Stadium chiefs in order to thrash out the inner workings of a proposed €60m (£53m) deal, which would see the somewhat troublesome attacker join up with the Gunners before the end of this month.

1. Open twitter.

2. Search Aubameyang.

3. Search Mkhitaryan.

4. Search Malcom.

5. Get disappointed.



Repeat after 5 mins. — Mike Sanz (@mikesanz19) January 18, 2018

(You may also like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Sends Arsenal Fans Into Frenzy After Twitter Activity)

Aubameyang has been left out of Dortmund's matchday squad ahead of their Friday night Bundesliga clash with Hertha Berlin in the nation's capital, with boss Peter Stoger insisting his player's mental state is focused.

The Austrian manager's decision came following the striker being omitted from the BVB squad during their last outing which saw them record a goalless draw at home to Wolfsburg.

It was revealed by the 51-year-old coach that the attacker had decided not to attend a meeting which spoke about the team's spi

It seems then that a move for the France-born talisman is imminent, and will come at a crucial time for Arsenal, who currently have only one win to their name from their last seven outings.

Sky Germany reports that @BVB have travelled for match versus @HerthaBSC_EN this weekend without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Significance for @Arsenal? — Jim White (@JimWhite) January 18, 2018

Potentially more worrying for Wenger, and a possible reason behind the north Londoners' desired urgency to get the 28-year-old's deal over the line, is summer signing Alexandre Lacazette's current struggle for form.

As the frontman ticked past the 72nd minute during his side's 2-1 defeat away to Bournemouth last weekend, it marked his 10th hour without a Premier League goal, with his last coming at the beginning of December in the Gunners' 3-1 home loss to Manchester United.

If Arsenal are to stand any chance in reclaiming some of the current eight-point deficit to fourth-place Chelsea in the Premier League during the remainder of this campaign, they need to find goals, and Aubameyang could well be the man to provide that.