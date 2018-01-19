Emmanuel Adebayor Reveals the 'Hatred' He Feels for Arsenal After Controversial Departure in 2009

Former Arsenal favourite Emmanuel Adebayor has hit out at his former employers, revealing he is bitter towards Arsene Wenger for the manner of his departure.

The 33-year-old striker, who now plays in Turkey for İstanbul Basaksehir, spent three-and-a-half seasons at the Emirates Stadium after joining from Monaco for £3m.

He left to join Premier League rivals Manchester City in 2009, with Adebayor claiming he was forced out of the club by Wenger.

As reported by the Daily Mirror, Adebayor said: "I had a meeting with Arsene Wenger in his office when he told me I had to leave because he doesn't see my future any more in Arsenal. I have to move on in my life.

“I was like 'I'm going to stay.' He was like 'no there is not even a fight organised. We are not going to organise any fight for you. You move out or you stay here and don't play any games.'



IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

“So I didn't have any other choice than joining Man City which I was very happy to join."

The Togolese forward scored 46 times in 104 Premier League appearances for the Gunners, before going on to enjoy successful spells with City, and Arsenal's north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Adebayor criticised his former manager further, claiming Wenger lied about the motives behind his departure at a press conference soon after.

“And the next day when I joined Manchester City I saw him doing a press conference in London saying that I wanted to leave because the money was big and everything and since that day that is where the hate for Arsenal came from."

The fomer Real Madrid loanee went on to explain the reasoning behind his infamous celebration in front of the Arsenal away support, after scoring for Manchester City against the Gunners.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

“What was going through my head? A prisoner is out. A prisoner is free.



"I play for the club for three and a half years. They bought me for three or four million they sold me for 27m they still calling me names. They are still telling me I leave for money?

"You bought me for three million I still have five years of contract and you let me go for 20 million more and you are telling me I am the one leaving for money and abusing me."

The Togolese international, who is his countries all-time record goalscorer with 31 goals, has recaptured his form in Turkey this season, scoring 14 times in 26 league appearances.