Burnley have agreed a deal to sign Everton winger Aaron Lennon after the 30-year-old was deemed surplus to requirements at Goodison Park.

Personal terms have been agreed, according to BBC Sport journalist David Ornstein, but Lennon still needs to complete a medical to secure the transfer.

Everton's signing of Theo Walcott means Lennon's chances of first-team football with Toffees were slim, and the former Tottenham man will now compete with Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Scott Arfield, Jeff Hendrick and others for a starting XI spot under Sean Dyche.

Lennon joined Everton in 2015 initially on loan after falling out of favor at Tottenham under Mauricio Pochettino and later made the move permanent for a reported £4.5m.

He scored nine goals in 77 appearances for Everton, who have also sold Ross Barkley to Chelsea and allowed Kevin Mirallas to leave for Olympiakos this month.

Sam Allardyce's side recently signed former Arsenal forward Walcott in a deal worth a reported £20m and Cenk Tosun, who scored 14 goals in 24 appearances in the first half of this season for Turkish side Besiktas.

Burnley made a strong start to the season but have faltered in recent weeks and are without a Premier League win in six games, their last triumph coming in the 1-0 victory over Stoke in December.

The Clarets have already signed a winger this month in Georges-Kevin N'Koudou, who joined the club from Tottenham in a loan deal.