Ex-Spurs Man Ryan Mason Heaps Praise on Former Boss and Backroom Staff at Tottenham

Ryan Mason has praised his former the coaching team at Tottenham, and has said that they have had a positive impact on his career.

The midfielder left Tottenham for Hull in 2016, but suffered a fractured skull after a clash of heads with Chelsea's Gary Cahill last January, and has not played since.

It’s hard to put into words the year I have had. It’s been a physical and mental challenge that I am proud to have overcome, and to end the year holding my son in my arms is a special feeling. Coming back stronger! 💙⚽️ pic.twitter.com/abAZLRAdIS — Ryan Mason (@RyanMason) December 31, 2017

Talking to ESPN about his former bosses, Mason said: “As a unit, the four of them are very tight, they’ve all got the same beliefs on football but also on how to go about your life. They’re all on the same page. They do everything together. I think the four of them are best mates.”

The four members of staff that he is referring to are Mauricio Pochettino, first team coach Miguel D’Agostino, Assistant manager Jesus Perez and goalkeeping coach Toni Jimenez.

The 26-year-old had particular praise for Pochettino's assistant Perez, who previously worked with the Argentine at both Southampton and RCD Espanyol.

“I still hear Jesus’ voice now," said Mason. "When I’m training or playing and my body is telling me, ‘You’re knackered’, I still hear his voice saying, ‘You’re a strong boy, Mase!’ That stuck. It’s always there. He’s amazing at his job, he really is.

“Everything was positive. There was never anything negative. Your brain gets used to hearing this positivity all the time.”

Pochettino and his coaching staff joined Tottenham from fellow Premier League side Southampton in 2014, and have improved Spurs' finishing position in the Premier League every year since their arrival, most recently leading them to a second place finish behind champions Chelsea last season.

Meanwhile, Mason is hoping to get back to taking part in full contact training at Hull City soon, and is hoping to make a return to first team football in 2018.