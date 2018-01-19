FanVoice: 90min Readers Vote on Whether They Believe Man City Will Lose Again in the Premier League

Liverpool inflicted Manchester City's first Premier League defeat of the season on Sunday, and the debate has been sparked whether or not the result will be the first of a few more between now and May for Pep Guardiola's side.

The pulsating match, which ended 4-3 to Liverpool, was arguably the game of the season so far and definitely lived up to its pre-match billing.

City's defeat, followed by Manchester United's victory over Stoke on Monday night means that the gap has now been reduced back down to 12 points, which is still a pretty healthy lead at this stage of the season, but in the eyes of 90min readers, the deficit could be cut further.

A poll ran by the site asked readers whether they thought the Citizens would kick on from the loss at Anfield and go the rest of the season unbeaten, or if they will be handed some more defeats along the way.

The results of the poll were pretty conclusive - 71% of 100,098 voters believe City will slip to more defeats now that everybody knows they aren't invincible.

This could well be the case - the league leaders, despite their comfortable position in the table, have actually flattered to deceive on a number of occasions this season.

Some will argue that the string of 2-1 results against Huddersfield, Southampton and West Ham were a result of hard graft and that they made their own luck. But on other days, those results could easily have ended in draws and if that were the case they'd be six points worse off than they are now and the title race would be a heck of a lot closer.

There are some tough games that await City in the next couple of months in the Premier League - back-to-back fixtures against Arsenal and Chelsea at the end of February/start of March, and then a month later it's Everton away, Manchester United at home and then Tottenham away. One thing's for sure, they'll be hoping the title is sewn up by the second batch of tricky fixtures.

One then has to factor in possible Champions League and FA Cup games. There's a real possibility this amazing team could go far in both of those competitions, which may well have a detrimental effect on their league form as fatigue begins to set in.

Only 29% of people believe Guardiola's side will regroup and not lose again in the league this season - one thing's for sure, their incredible squad is definitely capable.

Despite the loss to a tactically superior Liverpool, they still scored three goals and demonstrated that they will always fight for points no matter how unlikely a result may be.

