Fernandinho Pledges Future to Man City With New Contract to Summer of 2020

By 90Min
January 19, 2018

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho has pledged his future to the club by signing a new two-and-a-half year contract that promises to keep him at the Etihad Stadium until 2020.

The Brazilian had been on course to become a free agent in the summer, with his existing deal due to expire this year. But he will now remain a City player until beyond his 35th birthday.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"This is a club with a fantastic future and I want to be a part of it for as long as possible," Fernandinho, who joined from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013, told ManCity.com.

"With Pep in charge, I feel sure we can win significant silverware and, importantly, we will try to do it playing attractive, attacking football. It's a pleasure to be a part of this club and I look forward to seeing what the next few years bring."

Director of football Txiki Begiristain added, "We're delighted Ferna has signed his new contract. He is a senior member of the squad and his professionalism and work ethic are second to none.

“His form has been fantastic this season and we're happy he's extended his deal for a further two years."

Fernandinho is the second City player to sign a new deal this week following a long-term extension for increasingly influential centre-back Nicolas Otamendi.

