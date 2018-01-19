Fernandinho Pledges Future to Man City With New Contract to Summer of 2020

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho has pledged his future to the club by signing a new two-and-a-half year contract that promises to keep him at the Etihad Stadium until 2020.

The Brazilian had been on course to become a free agent in the summer, with his existing deal due to expire this year. But he will now remain a City player until beyond his 35th birthday.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"This is a club with a fantastic future and I want to be a part of it for as long as possible," Fernandinho, who joined from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013, told ManCity.com.

"With Pep in charge, I feel sure we can win significant silverware and, importantly, we will try to do it playing attractive, attacking football. It's a pleasure to be a part of this club and I look forward to seeing what the next few years bring."

Director of football Txiki Begiristain added, "We're delighted Ferna has signed his new contract. He is a senior member of the squad and his professionalism and work ethic are second to none.

“His form has been fantastic this season and we're happy he's extended his deal for a further two years."

Fernandinho is the second City player to sign a new deal this week following a long-term extension for increasingly influential centre-back Nicolas Otamendi.