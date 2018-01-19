Robin Van Persie Joins Boyhood Club Feyenoord in Move From Fenerbahce

Van Persie started his career at Feyenoord before going onto success with Arsenal and Manchester United.

By 90Min
January 19, 2018

Robin van Persie has rejoined his former club Feyenoord after two and a half seasons at Turkish side Fenerbahce.

The Netherlands striker has played just two league games this season after suffering a knee injury in an international friendly loss to France back in September.

Van Persie started his career at Feyenoord, who confirmed the transfer via Twitter, joining the club in 1999 and making his debut in 2001, going on to score 22 goals in 78 appearances before joining Arsenal.

Feyenoord are Eredivisie's current champions but face a tough task in retaining their title this season, with Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side 14 points behind current leaders PSV Eindhoven.

Van Persie spent the majority of his career with Arsenal, scoring 132 goals in 278 games before leaving north London for Manchester United, winning the Premier League title in his first season with the Red Devils.

The 34-year-old will compete with Denmark international Nicolai Jorgensen, who has scored seven league goals this season, for a first-team spot at De Kuip.

