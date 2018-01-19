By age 28, Freddy Adu was supposed to be a global soccer superstar and the face of U.S. Soccer. In 2003—when he was 13 years old—a certain magazine referred to him as a "soccer prodigy" who had "the world as his feet."

In reality, at 28, he has been out of the sport for more than a year.

Sometimes, life doesn't go as planned.

The former kid star, who appeared in an MLS game at the age of 14, announced on Twitter on Friday that he is planning a comeback.

Have made a decision to start fresh after a year away from soccer. This decision is solely based on the fact that I want to play as much as possible this year then move forward from there. Have discovered my love for the sport again 🙏🏿. News soon! — Freddy Adu (@FreddyAdu) January 19, 2018

"Have made a decision to start fresh after a year away from soccer," Adu tweeted. "This decision is solely based on the fact that I want to play as much as possible this year then move forward from there. Have discovered my love for the sport again."

As for where he'll make that comeback?

"News soon."

Adu played three seasons for D.C. United from 2004-06 and had a brief stint with Real Salt Lake before he made the move to Portuguese side Benefica in 2007. He would play for 11 different clubs over the next eight years and failed to make good on the lofty expectations flung on him. He last appeared for the Tampa Bay Rowdies of the United Soccer League, a second-tier professional league in the U.S., in 2016.

He did make 17 appearances for the U.S. national team between 2006-11 but did not make the roster for either the 2006 or 2010 World Cup.