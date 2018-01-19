Huddersfield Town are preparing an audacious transfer swoop for Borussia Dortmund defender Neven Subotic, according to reports in Germany.

The 29-year-old has been an ever-present feature at the Signal Iduna Park over the last decade, securing two Bundesliga titles and a solitary Deutscher Pokal.

However, the former Serbia international has fallen out of favor in recent times, and his playtime is set to become even more scarce following the £20m arrival of 22-year-old center back Manuel Akanji earlier this week.

Huddersfield boss David Wagner spent four years as Dortmund's reserve coach before taking charge of the then-Championship side, and, according to German news outlet Bild, as quoted by ASSE, the 46-year-old is now hoping to use his past relationships to lure Subotic to the Falmer Stadium this month.

It is thought that a bargain price of £3m would be enough to secure the highly experienced defender, with the player's contract at the Bundesliga outfit expiring at the end of this season.

The report also suggests, however, that French side Saint-Etienne are also keen on landing the former United States Under-17 international for the cut-price fee, but that the Terriers hold the advantage as they look set to remain a Premier League side come the end of this term following their promotion last May.

Subotic revealed to BVB chiefs that he wanted to leave the club in 2016 and looked set to join then-Premier League side Middlesbrough during that summer, however failed a medical.

The center back was diagnosed with deep-vein thrombosis and saw his move to England halted, but following his recovery, the 29-year-old was loaned out to league rivals Cologne for the second half of the season, before being recalled by former manager Peter Bosz.

Since joining back up with Dortmund, the defender has been able to record just five appearances.