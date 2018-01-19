Report: Huddersfield Town Making a Play for Dortmund's Neven Subotic

Subotic is familiar with Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner from his days at Dortmund.

By 90Min
January 19, 2018

Huddersfield Town are preparing an audacious transfer swoop for Borussia Dortmund defender Neven Subotic, according to reports in Germany. 

The 29-year-old has been an ever-present feature at the Signal Iduna Park over the last decade, securing two Bundesliga titles and a solitary Deutscher Pokal. 

However, the former Serbia international has fallen out of favor in recent times, and his playtime is set to become even more scarce following the £20m arrival of 22-year-old center back Manuel Akanji earlier this week. 

Huddersfield boss David Wagner spent four years as Dortmund's reserve coach before taking charge of the then-Championship side, and, according to German news outlet Bild, as quoted by ASSE, the 46-year-old is now hoping to use his past relationships to lure Subotic to the Falmer Stadium this month. 

It is thought that a bargain price of £3m would be enough to secure the highly experienced defender, with the player's contract at the Bundesliga outfit expiring at the end of this season. 

The report also suggests, however, that French side Saint-Etienne are also keen on landing the former United States Under-17 international for the cut-price fee, but that the Terriers hold the advantage as they look set to remain a Premier League side come the end of this term following their promotion last May. 

Subotic revealed to BVB chiefs that he wanted to leave the club in 2016 and looked set to join then-Premier League side Middlesbrough during that summer, however failed a medical. 

The center back was diagnosed with deep-vein thrombosis and saw his move to England halted, but following his recovery, the 29-year-old was loaned out to league rivals Cologne for the second half of the season, before being recalled by former manager Peter Bosz.

Since joining back up with Dortmund, the defender has been able to record just five appearances. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters