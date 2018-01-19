Jesse Lingard Jokes About Alexis Sanchez’s Arrival at Man Utd in Hilarious Instagram Takeover

Jesse Lingard took to Instagram to upload a video of himself pretending to welcome Alexis Sanchez in for his medical as the Chileans move to United looks imminent.

The Alexis Sanchez transfer saga has been going on for the majority of the January window and a move to Manchester looks to be finally on the cards. Sky Sports reported that Henrikh Mkhitaryan – who is set to replace the Chile international at Arsenal - turned up at his current club's training base, while his representatives are in London as negotiations continue between the two clubs.

However, amid all the transfer drama, Man Utd attacker Lingard took the opportunity to tease all Man Utd fans on the club's Instagram story by joking that Sanchez was undergoing a medical at Carrington.

Jesse Lingard trolling. He’s going to announce Sanchez today, isn’t he?! 😂 #mufc [mu] pic.twitter.com/FPThsJqJdn — United Xtra (@utdxtra) January 18, 2018

Lingard - who is in perhaps the best form of his career so far - uploaded a video on Instagram in which he said: "Oh hello, welcome are you OK? How are you? I hope you enjoy your time here, enjoy your medical, bye, bye."

However, he did caption the video 'only joking' to the club's millions of followers.



Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The 29-year-old has snubbed the Gunners' contract offers with just six months left on his deal, forcing them to sell him for £35m to their rivals.

Arsene Wenger has admitted that a move from the north London club to Manchester is more than likely and Sanchez rejected the maximum the club could afford, according to the Daily Mail.



Wenger said: "We did the maximum we could afford to do (with Sanchez's contract offer).



It is likely to happen but any minute things can break down. As long as it's not over the line you can accept it might not happen."