Jesse Lingard Jokes About Alexis Sanchez’s Arrival at Man Utd in Hilarious Instagram Takeover

By 90Min
January 19, 2018

Jesse Lingard took to Instagram to upload a video of himself pretending to welcome Alexis Sanchez in for his medical as the Chileans move to United looks imminent.

The Alexis Sanchez transfer saga has been going on for the majority of the January window and a move to Manchester looks to be finally on the cards. Sky Sports reported that Henrikh Mkhitaryan – who is set to replace the Chile international at Arsenal - turned up at his current club's training base, while his representatives are in London as negotiations continue between the two clubs.

However, amid all the transfer drama, Man Utd attacker Lingard took the opportunity to tease all Man Utd fans on the club's Instagram story by joking that Sanchez was undergoing a medical at Carrington.

Lingard - who is in perhaps the best form of his career so far - uploaded a video on Instagram in which he said: "Oh hello, welcome are you OK? How are you? I hope you enjoy your time here, enjoy your medical, bye, bye."

However, he did caption the video 'only joking' to the club's millions of followers. 

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The 29-year-old has snubbed the Gunners' contract offers with just six months left on his deal, forcing them to sell him for £35m to their rivals.

Arsene Wenger has admitted that a move from the north London club to Manchester is more than likely and Sanchez rejected the maximum the club could afford, according to the Daily Mail.

Wenger said: "We did the maximum we could afford to do (with Sanchez's contract offer).

It is likely to happen but any minute things can break down. As long as it's not over the line you can accept it might not happen."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters