Jose Mourinho Confirms Man Utd Are Not Looking for a New Left-Back After Luke Shaw Resurgence

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has effectively confirmed that the club is no longer in the market for an additional left-back after heaping praise on Luke Shaw's recent performances and declaring that he doesn't really see any better options elsewhere.

After being plagued by fitness problems, Shaw didn't appear in the Premier League for the first time this season until 13th December. But he has now started the last four league games in a row and appears to be thriving from his new found confidence.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

From publicly suggesting Shaw doesn't have a 'football brain' and needs someone to make his decisions for him after one game against Everton in April of last year, Mourinho now couldn't be happier with what he is seeing from the 22-year-old.

"Luke [has done] very well, played very well. I'm really happy," the United boss said on Friday. "You (the media) like the transfer market and I can say in this moment, I don't see many left-backs better than Luke Shaw."

United have been linked with Juventus left-back Alex Sandro this season, as well as unsettled Spurs star Danny Rose and Fulham prodigy Ryan Sessegnon. But Mourinho finally appears to have faith in Shaw and it seems to be growing with each passing game.

Ashley Young will be available for selection against Burnley this weekend after serving a three-game suspension for violent conduct. He is likely to take a place on the bench at Turf Moor, with Daley Blind set to miss out after sustaining what Mourinho has described as a 'little injury'.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Eric Bailly and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are the only other injury absentees, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan will remain sidelined while he waits for his proposed move to Arsenal to be completed.