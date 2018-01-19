Juventus Teenager Andrea Melani Forced to Retire From Football Due to Heart Condition

By 90Min
January 19, 2018

Juventus youngster Andrea Melani has been forced to retire from football due to an ongoing heart condition at the age of just 19.


The Italian, who was highly regarded by the club, spent last season on loan at Carpi and was due to join Italian fourth tier side Massese on loan, before the condition was discovered.

Melani announced on his personal Instagram page that he had to stop playing the game he loved with a touching message.

Melani's post reads: "07/07/2017. A day that I will never forget. During the medical examination I was diagnosed with a heart problem. From then on, I had several check-ups, but there was nothing to be done.


"Unfortunately, the result is that I can not play football anymore. The positive side is that the problem does not involve danger in everyday life.

"I wanted to thank, the teams in which I played. Thanks for everything, thanks CALCIO."

