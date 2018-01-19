Leicester City vs Watford Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battles, Prediction & More

Leicester City take on Watford at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, only three weeks and four days after the reverse fixture at Vicarage Road. The Hornets won that clash 2-1, and will be hoping to replicate that result in the midlands this weekend.

The hosts come into the match on the back of midweek FA Cup success, beating Fleetwood Town 2-0 in a replay. Their last league game was a goalless draw against the current champions Chelsea; a game in which the Foxes felt they may have deserved more from.

The visitors drew 2-2 with Southampton in their last outing, with Abdoulaye Doucoure scoring a contentious injury time equaliser. The midfielder appeared to use his hand to push the ball into the net, however the goal stood, and the Hornets picked up a valuable point.

Classic Encounter

Watford 3-1 Leicester (agg 3-2)

Championship Playoff Semi-final 2nd leg

12th May 2013

There was only one game that could've been written about; it's a game that is remembered for one of the most astonishing endings in footballing history.

Leicester had a slender 1-0 aggregate lead going into this game, however Watford found themselves level in the tie thanks to a double from Matej Vydra either side of a David Nugent header.

Knockaert took the penalty himself but seen that and his follow up saved by Watford 'keeper Manuel Almunia. Watford then broke, and 20 seconds later the ball was in the Foxes net thanks to Troy Deeney. The goal would send the Hornets to the play off final.





Key Battles

Riyad Mahrez vs Marvin Zeegelaar

Riyad Mahrez has been in fine form under Leicester manager Claude Puel, in his 14 matches under the Frenchman the winger has six goals and four assists; including Leicester's goal against Watford on Boxing Day. With January here, there has been speculation over the Algerian's future, but Leicester have so far held firm, with Mahrez even captaining the side in their FA Cup replay on Tuesday.

With Mahrez's free role in Puel's system, it is hard to know who he will come up against in one-on-one situations. If he starts on the right, then it will be up to Watford left-back Marvin Zeegelaar to keep him quiet. The Dutchman has made nine appearances so far for the Hornets, keeping two clean sheets. If he can contain the Leicester man, then that may go a long way to reducing the creativity of the Leicester side.

Richarlison vs Daniel Amartey

Again, another winger/full-back battle. Richarlison has been one of Watford's top performers so far this season, registering four goals and five assists in his 23 appearances. The 20-year-old signed for the Hornets last summer, and has adapted well to the pace of the Premier League.

Team News

Leicester are unlikely to be without full-back Danny Simpson, who is still recovering from a hamstring injury picked up in a 2-2 draw with Manchester United before Christmas. Foxes captain Wes Morgan is also likely to miss out. Left-back Ben Chilwell is available after serving his one-match suspension, and Jamie Vardy, Adrien Silva and Vicente Iborra should all be available.

Prediction

Only two league places and five point separate the two teams in the league table. However, looking at the form of both teams, Watford have only managed to pick up five points out of the last 30 available, compared to Leicester who have picked up 17 of the last 30.

Watford had a strong start to the season, but seem to have fallen off dramatically since speculation linking Marco Silva to Everton. Leicester seem to have gone the opposite way, with a poor start having been turned around since the arrival of Claude Puel. However, Watford's only win in their last ten games has come against the Foxes.

All this depends on which teams turn up, but if Leicester play like they did against Chelsea last weekend, then they will have a bit too much for a low-on-confidence and off-form Watford side.

