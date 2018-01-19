Manchester City Told to Meet £23.5m Price Tag for Jonny Evans as Leicester City Prepare Fresh Bid

By 90Min
January 19, 2018

West Bromwich Albion have informed Manchester City that a bid in the region of £23.5m will be enough for them to part ways with centre-back Jonny Evans this month. 

The 30-year-old had been courted over the summer by the Citizens, as well as Arsenal and Leicester City, and it is also thought that former club Manchester United have been showing interest in recent times, but no agreement was reached.

However, according to The Sun, despite failing to land the Northern Ireland international following tabled offers of up to £25m during the off-season, the Baggies are now prepared to allow their star to leave in order to bolster other areas in their squad. 

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The report states that Hawthorns boss Alan Pardew has been told he has limited funds available in order to improve his side before the end of January, and sees offloading Evans as a way to increase his kitty as he reportedly targets Liverpool duo Daniel Sturridge and Danny Ings, Watford’s Troy Deeney and Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

But despite claims only City have been informed of the new, reduced price tag, the Daily Mail have revealed that Leicester are also keen to re-enter the chase for the defender. 

The report claims that the Foxes are preparing a new bid, but that they currently stand third in the queue, behind both Pep Guardiola's outfit and Arsenal. 

It is thought Evans is most keen for the switch to the Etihad Stadium, in order for his family to remain in the north west, however, the 30-year-old would also contemplate a move to the capital with the Gunners.

The north Londoners have been preoccupied of late due to their pursuit of Manchester United's Henrikh Mkhitaryan, but will have to act fast if they wish to land Evans, with The Sun claiming City will be aiming to put the transfer in motion in the next 24 hours. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters