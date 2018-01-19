Manchester City Told to Meet £23.5m Price Tag for Jonny Evans as Leicester City Prepare Fresh Bid

West Bromwich Albion have informed Manchester City that a bid in the region of £23.5m will be enough for them to part ways with centre-back Jonny Evans this month.

The 30-year-old had been courted over the summer by the Citizens, as well as Arsenal and Leicester City, and it is also thought that former club Manchester United have been showing interest in recent times, but no agreement was reached.

However, according to The Sun, despite failing to land the Northern Ireland international following tabled offers of up to £25m during the off-season, the Baggies are now prepared to allow their star to leave in order to bolster other areas in their squad.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The report states that Hawthorns boss Alan Pardew has been told he has limited funds available in order to improve his side before the end of January, and sees offloading Evans as a way to increase his kitty as he reportedly targets Liverpool duo Daniel Sturridge and Danny Ings, Watford’s Troy Deeney and Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

But despite claims only City have been informed of the new, reduced price tag, the Daily Mail have revealed that Leicester are also keen to re-enter the chase for the defender.

How many premier league trophies has Alexis Sanchez won?



How many premier league trophies has Jonny Evans won?



Exactly.



I know who I’d rather sign. pic.twitter.com/vxcUfV6k4S — Ollie (@olliemcfc_) January 16, 2018

The report claims that the Foxes are preparing a new bid, but that they currently stand third in the queue, behind both Pep Guardiola's outfit and Arsenal.

It is thought Evans is most keen for the switch to the Etihad Stadium, in order for his family to remain in the north west, however, the 30-year-old would also contemplate a move to the capital with the Gunners.

The north Londoners have been preoccupied of late due to their pursuit of Manchester United's Henrikh Mkhitaryan, but will have to act fast if they wish to land Evans, with The Sun claiming City will be aiming to put the transfer in motion in the next 24 hours.